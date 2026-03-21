Merrill Kelly Injury: Headed to injured list

The Diamondbacks will place Kelly (back) on the 15-day injured list to begin the regular season, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

Kelly was expected to have a delayed start to the year while he continues to work his way back from a back injury, and he will officially spend the first 15 days of the season on the IL. If he is able to return after a minimum-length stay, he'd be lined up to make his season debut April 10 in Philadelphia.