Merrill Kelly Injury: Live BP cancelled due to back issue
Kelly will no longer throw live BP Saturday because of mid-back tightness, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Kelly is battling back tightness and won't throw his previously scheduled live BP session. The veteran right-hander will undergo further testing in the next 24 hours, at which point a status update will likely be provided. Kelly has already been named the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3002 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30030 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings64 days ago
-
Offseason Deep Dives
Offseason Deep Dives: Ryne Nelson67 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker74 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More