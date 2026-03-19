Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly Injury: Makes second spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Kelly (back) allowed two runs on five hits over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Cubs.

Kelly made his second spring start and threw 36 pitches, the same number he delivered in his Cactus League debut last Friday. He indicated over the weekend that he expects to open the season on the injured list and judging by his pitch count, Kelly appears headed for some sort of delay, whether that be on the IL or being skipped in the first turn of the rotation.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
28 days ago