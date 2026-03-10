Merrill Kelly Injury: Making Cactus League debut Friday
Kelly (back) will make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Royals, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Kelly has been behind schedule after coming down with mid-back tightness in late February. The Diamondbacks have already ruled the right-hander out for Opening Day, but Kelly has a good chance to avoid the injured list and make a start in the second series of the season.
