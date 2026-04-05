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Merrill Kelly Injury: Needs another rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced Sunday that Kelly (back) will make one more rehab start before joining the big-league rotation, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The veteran right-hander will be eligible to be reinstated from the injured list Wednesday, but he'll instead make a second rehab start before being cleared for his season debut with Arizona. Kelly threw 72 pitches across five scoreless frames during his first rehab outing and should continue building up his workload in his next start. He currently lines up to make his 2026 debut during the Diamondbacks' upcoming series in Baltimore, which runs April 13-15.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
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