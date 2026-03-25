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Merrill Kelly Injury: Rehab schedule mapped out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2026 at 10:54am

Kelly (back) is scheduled to pitch in a simulated game on the back fields of extended spring training Saturday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

If all goes well Saturday, Kelly will then pitch rehab outings for Triple-A Reno on April 3 and April 8 in preparation to rejoin the Diamondbacks for his 2026 debut. He was able to throw 52 pitches and worked into the third inning in his final spring outing Monday and said he still has work to do in terms of timing and mechanics. The right-hander is expected to be placed on the 15-day injured list prior to the Diamondbacks' season opener Thursday in Los Angeles.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
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