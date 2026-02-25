Merrill Kelly Injury: Ruled out for Opening Day

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Kelly (back) will not be ready in time for Opening Day, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Tests on Kelly's back did not reveal any structural damage, but he still feels something in his back when he throws. It's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in games, but it's not imminent. Lovullo declined to name a replacement for Kelly for Opening Day, but that assignment could go to Zac Gallen. Kelly's injury might also open up a rotation spot for Michael Soroka.