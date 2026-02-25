Merrill Kelly Injury: Ruled out for Opening Day
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Kelly (back) will not be ready in time for Opening Day, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Tests on Kelly's back did not reveal any structural damage, but he still feels something in his back when he throws. It's not clear when he might be ready to pitch in games, but it's not imminent. Lovullo declined to name a replacement for Kelly for Opening Day, but that assignment could go to Zac Gallen. Kelly's injury might also open up a rotation spot for Michael Soroka.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-3006 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30034 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings68 days ago
-
Offseason Deep Dives
Offseason Deep Dives: Ryne Nelson71 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker78 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More