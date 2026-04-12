Merrill Kelly Injury: Season debut set for Tuesday
Kelly (back) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list to make his season debut Tuesday in Baltimore, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander threw five scoreless frames in a minor-league rehab start April 3 and continued to build up at extended spring training with a six-inning, 83-pitch appearance. Kelly has missed the first few weeks of the season due to a back injury, but he should be able to handle a near-full workload for the Diamondbacks in his 2026 debut.
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