Merrill Kelly Injury: Set for another bullpen
Kelly (back) threw a successful bullpen session Sunday and will throw another one this week before potentially pitching in a Cactus League game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander is working his way back from a bout of mid-back tightness, which prevented him from building up normally early in camp. Kelly is now ramping up his bullpen sessions and could soon be cleared for game action. He won't be ready for the opening series of the season, but manager Torey Lovullo previously indicated that could still avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 3002 days ago
-
MLB Picks
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets4 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30017 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30045 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings79 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More