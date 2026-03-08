Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly Injury: Set for another bullpen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Kelly (back) threw a successful bullpen session Sunday and will throw another one this week before potentially pitching in a Cactus League game, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander is working his way back from a bout of mid-back tightness, which prevented him from building up normally early in camp. Kelly is now ramping up his bullpen sessions and could soon be cleared for game action. He won't be ready for the opening series of the season, but manager Torey Lovullo previously indicated that could still avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the campaign.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
2 days ago
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
MLB
World Baseball Classic Preview and Best Bets
Author Image
Erik Halterman
4 days ago
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
17 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300
Rotowire Staff
45 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Rotowire Staff
79 days ago