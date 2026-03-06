Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly Injury: Set to throw live BP

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Kelly (back) is slated to throw live batting practice Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kelly threw a bullpen session Thursday and came away from the session feeling good. He'll take the next step in his recovery Sunday by facing batters. The 37-year-old threw roughly 30 pitches in the bullpen session and utilized his entire arsenal.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
