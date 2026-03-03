Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly Injury: Throwing from 60 feet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Kelly (back) has extended his throwing distance to 60 feet, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

The right-hander resumed playing catch over the weekend after being shut down for a week due to mid-back tightness, and he's now ramping his throwing program back up. Kelly could soon return to throwing bullpen sessions and has a chance to avoid an IL stint to begin the season, if he can avoid any setbacks.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
