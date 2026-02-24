Merrill Kelly Injury: Undergoes additional tests on back
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Kelly has undergone additional testing on his injured back, including a CT scan, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Kelly -- who is battling mid-back tightness -- has also had an MRI. Lovullo said Monday that Kelly was feeling good, so the additional tests could be a precautionary measure. The Diamondbacks hope to know more about the veteran right-hander's condition by Wednesday.
