Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly Injury: Undergoes additional tests on back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Tuesday that Kelly has undergone additional testing on his injured back, including a CT scan, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Kelly -- who is battling mid-back tightness -- has also had an MRI. Lovullo said Monday that Kelly was feeling good, so the additional tests could be a precautionary measure. The Diamondbacks hope to know more about the veteran right-hander's condition by Wednesday.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
