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Merrill Kelly News: Activated ahead of season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

The Diamondbacks activated Kelly (back) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Kelly is set to make his season debut Tuesday in Baltimore after getting a late start due to a back injury. The veteran right-hander threw six innings and 83 pitches in an extended spring training game last week, so he should be able to handle close to a full workload against the Orioles. Brandon Pfaadt has been demoted to the Diamondbacks' bullpen to accommodate the return of Kelly.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
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