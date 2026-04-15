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Merrill Kelly News: Collects win in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 5:38am

Kelly (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Orioles, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran righty got a belated start to the 2026 campaign due to a back issue, and he looked a little rusty in his season debut, tossing only 46 of 86 pitches for strikes and serving up a solo shot to Samuel Basallo. Kelly still did enough to record the win, and he'll get some extra time to rest before his next start as Arizona has team off days scheduled for Thursday and Monday. He lines up to make his next start early next week at home against the White Sox.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
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