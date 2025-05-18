Merrill Kelly News: Dazzles in win

Kelly (5-2) picked up the win Sunday against Colorado, allowing one hit and three walks with 11 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.

Kelly dominated the Rockies, tossing his first scoreless start of 2025 and setting season best marks in hits allowed and strikeouts. The 36-year-old has been stellar this year outside of a blowup start against the Yankees on April 3, owning a 1.99 ERA and a 50:12 K:BB over 54.1 innings in his other appearances. He's expected to take the mound again next weekend during a road series against the Cardinals.