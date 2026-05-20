Merrill Kelly News: Earns third straight win
Kelly (4-3) allowed three earned runs on 8 hits while getting four strikeouts without a walk in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Giants.
Kelly collected his third straight quality start to help the Diamondbacks complete the sweep. The right-hander allowed a home run by Casey Schmitt in the first, and had runners on in each of the first five innings, but controlled the game nicely to keep Arizona in it The 37-year-old in his last three games has allowed five earned runs in 22 innings with a 13:3 K:BB ratio. The next start for Kelly is scheduled against the Giants again next week, as he will try and keep his win streak going.
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