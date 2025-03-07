Fantasy Baseball
Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly News: Gets in work Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 12:28pm

Kelly allowed two runs on four hits and two walks over 2.1 innings while striking out three in Thursday's split-squad start against the Mariners.

Kelly threw 48 pitches (30 strikes) in his second Cactus League outing. The right-hander allowed multiple baserunners in each of his first two innings and experienced a slight drop in velocity relative to his first spring outing, but his rotation spot isn't in jeopardy and Kelly's focus at this stage of the spring is on getting stretched out.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
