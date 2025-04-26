Merrill Kelly News: Gives up two homers in no-decision

Kelly allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Saturday.

Kelly gave up solo shots to Marcell Ozuna in the first inning and Sean Murphy in the second. He settled in after that and left in line for the win before Jalen Beeks blew the lead by allowing three runs in the eighth. This was Kelly's third quality start of the season, and he came up just one out short of that achievement in his previous outing, which was cut short by a minor leg injury. The right-hander is now at a 4.41 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB across 32.2 innings over six starts this season. The walk rate is a little elevated, but nothing is too far out of line with his career norms. Kelly's next start is projected to be at Philadelphia.