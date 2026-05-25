Merrill Kelly News: Grabs fourth consecutive win

Kelly (5-3) earned the win Monday against the Giants, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over seven innings.

Kelly turned in another strong outing, tossing 64 of his 96 pitches for strikes while generating 25 combined called and swinging strikes. The veteran right-hander allowed both of his runs in the fourth inning on a two-run double by Rafael Devers, but otherwise kept San Francisco quiet. Kelly has now delivered four straight quality starts, allowing just seven runs over his last 29 innings for a 2.17 ERA during that stretch. Despite the recent success, the underlying metrics remain concerning, as Kelly still ranks in the bottom one percent of MLB in xERA, xSLG and xBA. He now owns a 5.25 ERA with a 31:20 K:BB across eight starts and is scheduled to face Seattle on Sunday.