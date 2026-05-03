Merrill Kelly News: Hammered for six runs in loss

Kelly (1-3) took the loss Sunday against the Cubs, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks with five strikeouts across 4.1 innings.

Kelly had the strikeout stuff working at Wrigley Field, but when he wasn't getting whiffs, the Cubs were punishing the right-hander. Moises Ballesteros took Kelly deep in the third inning, and it was Kelly's sixth homer allowed in four starts. After missing the first three weeks of the season, Kelly has limped to a 9.95 ERA and ugly 14:15 K:BB across 19 innings. He's been tagged for 19 runs across 13.2 innings over his last three outings and will try to right the ship next weekend at home against the lowly Mets.