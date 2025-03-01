Fantasy Baseball
Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly News: Makes spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 7:27am

Kelly allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two innings in Friday's spring start against the Royals.

This is the first time seeing Kelly in Cactus League action, and the 36-year-old right-hander showed extra juice on his fastball. He averaged 92 mph on his two- and four-seamers in 2024 but threw a number of fastballs of 94-plus. The uptick in velo is an encouraging sign for Kelly, who missed a large part of 2024 due to a shoulder injury. After pitching out of a first-inning ham, Kelly retired the side in order in his second frame.

