Merrill Kelly News: Named Opening Day starter
Manager Torey Lovullo said Saturday that Kelly will start against the Dodgers on Opening Day, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
The 37-year-old entered camp as the favorite to start Opening Day, but the re-signing of Zac Gallen on Friday made the decision less obvious. Kelly posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 128.2 innings with Arizona last season but failed to match that production after being traded to Texas, where he put up a 4.23 ERA across 55.1 frames.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30023 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Rankings57 days ago
-
Offseason Deep Dives
Offseason Deep Dives: Ryne Nelson60 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker67 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-300 Rankings86 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More