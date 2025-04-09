Merrill Kelly News: Rallies for second win

Kelly (2-1) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Orioles, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over six-plus innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander was tagged for a pair of runs in the first inning, an ominous sign after Kelly got ambushed by the Yankees his last time out, but he steadied the ship after that and produced his first quality start of the season on 89 pitches (61 strikes). Kelly's 7.20 ERA still shows the scars of that trip to the Bronx, and his 7:9 K:BB in 15 innings hasn't been fantasy-friendly, but he may be trending in the right direction. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road early next week in Miami.