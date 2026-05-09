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Merrill Kelly News: Rebounds for second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Kelly (2-3) allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings to earn the win over the Mets on Saturday.

Kelly had been knocked around in his last three outings, giving up a total of 19 runs across 13.2 innings. He bounced back in a big way Saturday, delivering his best start of the year in a game where he had little margin for error. Performances like this one haven't been the norm for the veteran right-hander, who is at a 7.62 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 20:18 K:BB across 26 innings over five starts this season. Kelly's next start is lined up to be a daunting road assignment in Colorado.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
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