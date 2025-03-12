Fantasy Baseball
Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly News: Scoreless spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 5:49am

Kelly allowed five hits while striking out one over 3.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring start against the Royals.

Kelly threw 48 pitches in his third Cactus League start, the same number of pitches he threw the last time out, March 7, against the Mariners. He navigated first-inning trouble with the help of his defense; a baserunner was caught attempting to steal and a second one was picked off by Kelly, the third time he's picked off a runner this spring. After three spring outings, Kelly has a 2.35 ERA over 7.2 innings.

