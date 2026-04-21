Merrill Kelly News: Shelled by ChiSox on Tuesday

Kelly (1-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings.

Kelly's outing got off to a disastrous start when he gave up four runs in the first inning. He then allowed three more runs -- on back-to-back-to-back homers -- in the second frame. Kelly did bounce back a bit by yielding just one additional run over the remainder of his time in the game, but the early damage was more than enough to saddle him with his first loss in his second start of the season. Kelly has looked shaky so far with an 8:7 K:BB through 9.2 frames, but that could be a result of shaking off rust after missing the first the early portion of the campaign due to a back injury.