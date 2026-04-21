Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly News: Shelled by ChiSox on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Kelly (1-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings.

Kelly's outing got off to a disastrous start when he gave up four runs in the first inning. He then allowed three more runs -- on back-to-back-to-back homers -- in the second frame. Kelly did bounce back a bit by yielding just one additional run over the remainder of his time in the game, but the early damage was more than enough to saddle him with his first loss in his second start of the season. Kelly has looked shaky so far with an 8:7 K:BB through 9.2 frames, but that could be a result of shaking off rust after missing the first the early portion of the campaign due to a back injury.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Chris Bennett
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Dan Marcus
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
MLB
Top Prospects To Stash Early in the 2026 Season
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
15 days ago