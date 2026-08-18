Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly News: Struggles again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Kelly (8-11) took the loss against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and four walks with two strikeouts over four innings.

Kelly allowed only four hard-hit balls but had consistent traffic on the basepaths, yielding runs in three separate innings. The 37-year-old has now surrendered six earned runs in each of his past two starts, and he's 0-3 with an 8.24 ERA in four August outings overall. He'll carry a 5.37 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 84:57 K:BB across 129 innings this season into a home matchup with the Cubs next week.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
17 days ago
Collette Calls: Playing the Schedule
MLB
Collette Calls: Playing the Schedule
Author Image
Jason Collette
21 days ago