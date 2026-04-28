Merrill Kelly News: Struggles with command again

Kelly (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing five runs on six hits and five walks while striking out one over five innings.

Kelly came into Tuesday looking to bounce back from a disaster outing in his last start, when he allowed eight runs in 4.1 innings against the White Sox, but his command issues continued to cause him trouble. The right-hander threw just 58 of his 104 pitches for strikes and issued five walks, creating constant traffic on the bases. Those free passes proved costly, as two of Kelly's walks came around to score in the fourth inning on a Joey Ortiz single. Through three starts, Kelly now holds a 9.20 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 9:12 K:BB across 14.2 innings and with a tough matchup against the Cubs looming, it may be difficult for him to turn things around immediately.