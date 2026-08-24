Merrill Kelly News: Tagged with 12th loss
Kelly (8-12) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.
Kelly fell just short of recording a quality start, departing with two outs in the sixth inning after throwing 99 pitches (60 strikes). The right-hander has now lost three straight games and is 0-4 with a 7.46 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 17:18 K:BB across 25.1 innings (five starts) in August. The 37-year-old will take an overall 5.35 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 88:60 K:BB across 134.2 innings (24 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Giants.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Monday, August 24Yesterday
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week10 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More