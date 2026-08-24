Merrill Kelly headshot

Merrill Kelly News: Tagged with 12th loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 24, 2026

Kelly (8-12) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Kelly fell just short of recording a quality start, departing with two outs in the sixth inning after throwing 99 pitches (60 strikes). The right-hander has now lost three straight games and is 0-4 with a 7.46 ERA, 1.82 WHIP and 17:18 K:BB across 25.1 innings (five starts) in August. The 37-year-old will take an overall 5.35 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 88:60 K:BB across 134.2 innings (24 starts) into his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Giants.

Merrill Kelly
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Merrill Kelly See More
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Monday, August 24
MLB
MLB Picks: Betting Picks for Monday, August 24
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Predictions Model for Monday (Aug. 24)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
MLB
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago