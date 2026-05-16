Merrill Kelly News: Tosses complete game
Kelly (3-3) tossed a complete game in Friday's win over the Rockies, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.
Kelly needed 100 pitches to record the 27 outs Friday, and while he didn't overpower hitters, he looked in control all game long. He had outstanding run support all game long, though, as the Diamondbacks erupted for six runs in the first inning and never looked back. Kelly has won his last two starts, posting a 9:3 K:BB while allowing two runs across 16 innings in that stretch. Kelly will try to extend his decent run of results in his next start, scheduled for next week at home against the Giants.
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