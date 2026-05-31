Merrill Kelly News: Win streak ends with no-decision
Kelly allowed two runs on eight hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out two over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Sunday versus the Mariners.
Kelly's strong pitching continued, but he wasn't able to earn a fifth straight win. He's allowed just nine runs over his last five starts, spanning 34.1 innings with a 19:7 K:BB. The veteran right-hander is now at a 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 33:22 K:BB through 53.1 innings across nine starts this season. Kelly is projected for a home start versus the Nationals in his next outing.
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