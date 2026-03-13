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Michael Arroyo Injury: Dealing with neck spasms

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Arroyo was scratched from the Mariners' lineup for Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers due to neck spasms, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Arroyo was slated to start at second base and bat seventh in Friday's game before his injury flared up, and the Mariners should provide an update over the next couple of days once the 21-year-old undergoes further tests. Arroyo ended the 2025 season with Double-A Arkansas, where he slashed .255/.376/.341 with nine steals (on 12 attempts), two home runs and 15 RBI in 250 plate appearances.

Michael Arroyo
Seattle Mariners
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