Michael Arroyo News: Cut from big-league camp

The Mariners reassigned Arroyo to minor-league camp Monday.

Arroyo saw action in nine Cactus League games this spring, going 2-for-11 at the dish, but the top prospect was always destined to return to the minors to start the 2025 campaign. A 20-year-old infielder, Arroyo slashed .285/.400/.509 with 23 homers and 18 stolen bases between Single-A Modesto and High-A Everett in 2024. He could moved up to Double-A Arkansas in 2025.