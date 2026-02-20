Michael Arroyo headshot

Michael Arroyo News: Homers in spring opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 4:28pm

Arroyo started at second base and went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and a double in Friday's Cactus League opener against the Padres.

Arroyo drove an opposite-field homer off a two-strike pitch from Jagger Haynes in the second inning, giving the Mariners an early 2-0 lead. It was reported earlier in the offseason that Arroyo would transition to the outfield, though he ultimately got the start at second base in Seattle's spring-training opener. While it remains to be seen where Arroyo will fit in the field long term, his major-league future will ultimately come down to his bat. Arroyo, a top-70 prospect per MLB Pipeline, slashed .262/.401/.433 with 17 home runs across 556 plate appearances between High-A and Double-A last year. He should see regular playing time early in Cactus League play before reporting to Team Colombia for the World Baseball Classic.

Michael Arroyo
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Arroyo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Arroyo See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
222 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
242 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
318 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
August 19, 2024