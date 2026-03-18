Michael Arroyo News: Moves past neck issue

Arroyo (neck) is listed as an available bench bat Wednesday for the Mariners' Double-A game on the back fields of camp, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Arroyo had received an invitation to big-league spring training and went 3-for-10 with a home run and five walks over six Cactus League games, but he hadn't appeared since being scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's matchup with the Dodgers after experiencing neck spasms. The 21-year-old seems to have since moved past the issue, but with spring training winding down, Arroyo looks like he'll be in line for action on the back fields for the rest of camp. Arroyo is expected to open the season at Double-A Arkansas.