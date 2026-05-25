Michael Busch News: Blasts off again Monday
Busch went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Pirates.
Busch homered for the second straight day but got no support around him as the Cubs dropped their ninth straight contest. The first baseman had been struggling recently too with a .176 batting average in his last 10 games before Sunday, but he's bounced back by going 3-for-8 with those two long balls over the last two days. On the season, Busch now has six home runs and 30 RBI in 53 games.
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