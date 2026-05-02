Michael Busch headshot

Michael Busch News: Doubles, drives in two Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Busch went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.

Busch got May off to a good start with a two-hit performance that raised his season batting average above .200. It's been a struggle so far for the first baseman, though he's been better lately with a .268/.375/.488 slash line across his last 10 games. Busch's slow start, combined with Nico Hoerner's hot start, compelled the Cubs to make the latter their primary leadoff hitter, but Hoerner exited Friday's contest with a neck issue. If he has to miss time, Busch is an option to bat first, at least against righties, which is something he did often in 2025.

Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Busch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Michael Busch See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 28
Author Image
Chris Bennett
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB Barometer: Barrel Rate Risers and Fallers
MLB
MLB Barometer: Barrel Rate Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago