Michael Busch News: Doubles, drives in two Friday
Busch went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks.
Busch got May off to a good start with a two-hit performance that raised his season batting average above .200. It's been a struggle so far for the first baseman, though he's been better lately with a .268/.375/.488 slash line across his last 10 games. Busch's slow start, combined with Nico Hoerner's hot start, compelled the Cubs to make the latter their primary leadoff hitter, but Hoerner exited Friday's contest with a neck issue. If he has to miss time, Busch is an option to bat first, at least against righties, which is something he did often in 2025.
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