Michael Busch News: Drives in four Sunday

Busch went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple, a run scored and four RBI in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Busch was all over the bases Sunday as he helped power the Cubs to victory, The first baseman is heating up with a .298 batting average, eight extra-base hits and 14 RBI across his last 12 games. Busch had the opportunity to bat first Saturday with Nico Hoerner out for a game with a neck issue, but the latter returned Sunday. That development pushed Busch down to sixth in the order, with Hoerner returning to the top spot.