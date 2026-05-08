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Michael Busch News: Drives in three more Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Busch went 1-for-3 with a three-run double, two walks, one stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rangers.

Busch walked and stole his first base of the season in the sixth inning before hitting a bases-clearing, three-run double in the seventh to break the game open. After Busch got off to a really slow start over the first month of the season, he's been swinging a hot bat in May. In eight games this month, Busch is 11-for-27 with four doubles, a triple, one homer, 12 RBI, three runs scored and eight walks. He's raised his slash line to .234/.345/.369 with three homers, 23 RBI, 17 runs scored, one stolen base and a 23:36 BB:K across 168 plate appearances.

Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs
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