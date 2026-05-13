Michael Busch News: Extends on-base streak

Busch went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a walk during the Cubs' 4-1 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday.

It looked like Busch's 13-game on-base streak was coming to an end Wednesday, but he managed to extend it after drawing a walk in the ninth inning. During his on-base streak, Busch has gone 13-for-44 (.295) with one steal, one home run, 12 RBI and a 15:12 BB:K.