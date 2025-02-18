Michael Busch News: Gets potential platoon partner

With the Cubs signing Justin Turner on Tuesday, he could form a platoon with Busch at first base, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Busch, a left-handed hitter, would presumably be on the strong side of a platoon with Turner, who bats from the right side and would likely be deployed against southpaws. The veteran Turner is also an option to see time at DH. While Busch still appears to be locked into a fairly sizeable role, the Cubs do now have someone to turn to who has had plenty of success at the MLB level. If Busch gets off to a slow start, Turner could see his role grow at the former's expense.