Michael Busch News: Goes deep again Sunday

Busch went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong, who went deep twice, provided most of the offense for Chicago. For Busch, it was his second long ball in as many days against his former team. The 27-year-old is off to a nice start in 2025, as he's slashing .315/.393/.593 through 17 contests. Busch will still continue to sit most games against southpaws, but he's a legitimate offensive threat against righties.