Michael Busch News: Goes deep against Houston
Busch went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk during the Cubs' 8-5 loss to the Astros on Sunday.
Busch entered Sunday's game having one 0-for-13 with five strikeouts over his last four games, but he broke out of that slump in a big way with a two-run homer in the seventh inning to reduce the Cubs' deficit to 7-5. It was the fifth home run of the season for Busch, though he's well behind pace to match the 34 homers that he logged in 2025. He is slashing .230/.360/.380 with one steal, 29 RBI and 21 runs scored across 228 plate appearances this season.
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