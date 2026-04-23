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Michael Busch News: Homers again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Busch went 2-for-6 with a home run and four total RBI in Thursday's 8-7, 10-inning win over the Phillies.

After batting .173 with no home runs across his first 22 games of the season, Busch has gone 4-for-10 with two bombs in his last two contests. The first baseman had a breakout 2025 campaign with 34 homers, 90 RBI and a .261/.343/.523 slash line during the regular season. Busch's overall stat line is well below that pace still in 2026, but he has shown some signs of life over the past two days.

Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs
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