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Michael Busch News: Homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 2:55pm

Busch went 1-for-4 with two walks and a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-8, 10-inning loss to the White Sox.

Busch got the scoring started for the Cubs, lifting his fourth home run of the season two batters into the game against Erick Fedde. The slugging first baseman got off to a bit of a slow start this year following his 2025 breakout campaign, but he's turning things around lately. Busch is now batting .315 in May with two homers and 15 RBI across 16 contests.

Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs
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