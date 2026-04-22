Michael Busch News: Launches first home run
Busch went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Phillies.
Busch has been off to a slow start to the season, as Wednesday's home run was his first of the year and he's only batting .188 with a .525 OPS. Busch's struggles combined with the strong play of Nico Hoerner has allowed the latter to take over as Chicago's primary leadoff hitter. Busch can still produce from lower in the lineup, but the first baseman will need to keep producing like he did Wednesday to avoid hitting the bench on a more regular basis, particularly against lefties.
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