Michael Busch News: Leads charge Tuesday

Busch went 3-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a home run, an additional run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Nationals.

Busch was the only Chicago player with multiple hits as he powered the lineup from the No. 5 spot. The infielder is now riding a modest five-game hitting streak, and he's been good all season with nine home runs, 36 RBI and an .895 OPS through 56 games. The OPS would easily be a new career best for the 27-year-old.