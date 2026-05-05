Michael Busch News: Leads offense Tuesday

Busch went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two total RBI in Tuesday's 3-2, 10-inning win over the Reds.

Busch was the only Chicago player with multiple hits and led the way offensively Tuesday. The first baseman has been good lately with a .304 batting average, two home runs and 14 RBI over his last 12 games. Overall, Busch is batting .229 with a .697 OPS, three homers and 20 RBI in 35 contests, and his recent stretch suggests that those numbers will trend upward.