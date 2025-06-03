Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Busch headshot

Michael Busch News: Leads the charge Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2025 at 8:00pm

Busch went 3-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a home run, an additional run scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Nationals.

Busch was the only Chicago player with multiple hits as he powered the lineup from the No. 5 spot. The infielder is now riding a modest five-game hitting streak, and he's been good all season with nine home runs, 36 RBI and an .895 OPS through 56 games. The OPS would easily be a new career best for the 27-year-old.

Michael Busch
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now