Michael Busch News: Off to fast start

Busch went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Saturday's Cactus League game against the White Sox.

Busch is now 4-for-6 overall through two spring training appearances with three RBI. The 27-year-old is entrenched as Chicago's top option at first base, though the recent addition of Justin Turner gives the Cubs a veteran alternative. The two could work in a platoon to start the year with the lefty-hitting Busch serving on the strong side, but a prolonged slump by either player could swing playing time more in the opposite direction.